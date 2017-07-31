Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 16 Allen (Texas)

See all the Super 25 teams as they’re announced here

No. 16 Allen

Location: Allen, Texas

2016 record: 14-1

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: Not ranked

The Eagles made it to the state semifinals last season and won their 11th consecutive district title and return plenty of talent. Junior Grant Tisdale is a dual-threat QB who is getting major offers and was the MVP of the Shootout of the South 7-on-7 event in Little Rock, Ark., in June. His top receivers are senior Carson Schleker (864 yards and eight TD catches) and junior Theo Wease (421 yards, eight TD catches). The team’s top returning RB is senior Brock Sturges (1,124 yards, 13 TDs), an Arizona State commit. Allen’s offensive line is anchored by senior Trey Stratford, a UCLA commit.

The defense is led by senior DB Colton Manning, a Houston Baptist commit, and senior LB Jace Waters. Other key returnees include senior DB-WR Jevon Jones, and two Texas State commits in senior DB C.J. Johnson and senior DB Taj Bickham. Top opponents include Cedar Hill, which has won three state titles, Guyer (Denton), a two-time state champion and Evangel Christian (Shreveport, La.), which won its 14th state title last season.

SCHEDULE

9/1 vs. Cedar Hill

9/8 vs. Evangel Christian (Shreveport, La.)

9/15 vs. Coppell

9/29 Boyd (McKinney)

10/5 at Plano West (Plano)

10/13 vs. Plano

10/20 at Guyer (Denton)

10/27 vs. McKinney

11/3 vs. Plano East (Plano)

11/10 at Wylie