Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 17 St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

17. St. Joseph’s Prep

Location: Philadelphia

2016 record: 14-0

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: No. 8

POLL: Who should be No. 1 in preseason Super 25 football rankings?

The defending 6A state champion Hawks will likely miss Georgia signee D’Andre Swift, who ran for 1,564 yards and 25 TDs last season, but they return senior QB Marquez McCray (2,164 yards and 21 TDs) and senior WR Darryle Simmons (16.7 yards per catch), who has committed to Virginia Tech.

The defense is solid with DL Ryan Bryce, who has committed to Army, senior LB Phil O’Connor, senior DE Rayshad Wallace (5.5 sacks), senior DB DeJuan Dandridge (three INT) and senior LB Bradley Cobaugh (88 tackles).

St. Joe’s will be tested by a schedule that includes 5A champion Archbishop Wood (Warminster), Florida 5A semifinalist Jesuit (Tampa) and St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City), which was the New Jersey, Non-Public, Group 4 runner-up.

SCHEDULE

9/1 vs. Jesuit (Tampa)

9/9 vs. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City) in Chester

9/15 vs. Archbishop Wood (Warminster)

9/22 at Archbishop Carroll (Radnor)

10/7 vs. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia)

10/14 at Father Judge (Philadelphia)

10/20 vs. La Salle (Wyndmoor) in Chester

10/27 vs. Archbishop Ryan (Philadelphia)