Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 18 Miami Central

18. Miami Central

Location: Miami

2016 record: 6-2

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: Not ranked

POLL: Who should be No. 1 in preseason Super 25 football rankings?

The Rockets didn’t make the playoffs last season for the first time since 2009 after winning five state titles in six years. That won’t be a trend. Miami Central has more senior elite prospects than nearly every team in the country. The big question is how the Rockets handle a schedule that includes the usual tough District 16-6A foes, plus Bishop Gorman and IMG Academy, as well as traditional rival Booker T. Washington.

The offense leads off with RB James Cook, the younger brother of former FSU standout Dalvin Cook. The top WR is senior is Terrell Perriman, who like Cook, is highly recruited. Senior ATH Seth McGill will get the ball in a variety of ways. Senior Tijuane Morten and junior Maurice Underwood Jr. will battle for the starting quarterback job. Taurrian Stafford and Maurice Smith are the most experienced players on the offensive line.

Teams will have a hard time putting up points on the Rockets, with seven players returning who have D-1 offers. Senior DE Robert Hicks III is a Louisville commit and another senior DE, Malik Edwards, is getting major offers. Senior LBs Dwayne Boyles, a South Florida commit, and Michael Williams both transferred in from Flanagan (Pembroke Pines). The secondary has three stellar returning seniors in Davonta Wilson, Arthur Brathwaite and Chandler Jones, plus another Flanagan transfer, senior DB Darnell Vickers, along with returning senior S Hunter Goetz.

SCHEDULE

*preseason game

8/18 vs. Dwyer (West Palm Beach)*

8/24 vs. Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood)

9/2 vs. Booker T. Washington (Miami)

9/8 at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

9/14 vs. Edison (Miami)

9/22 at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

9/28 vs. Norland (Miami Gardens)

10/6 at Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach)

10/14 at Hialeah-Miami Lakes (Hialeah)

10/20 vs. Northwestern (Miami)

10/27 at Carol City (Miami)