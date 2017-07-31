Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 19 Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

See all the Super 25 teams as they’re announced here

19. Bergen Catholic

Location: Oradell, N.J.

2016 record: 7-4

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: Not ranked

The Crusaders made it to the state semifinals and have the nucleus of that team intact. QB Johnny Langan (1,998 yards and 19 TDs passing) is a Boston College commit. His top target is senior WR Dylan Classi (11.8 yards per catch). Junior RB Josh McKenzie (623 yards and nine TDs rushing) and junior RB-DB Rahmir Johnson (462 yards and three TDs rushing) are key returnees on offense, along with junior OL-DL Antonio Alfano.

The defense is led by senior LB Javontae Jean-Baptiste (59 tackles) and junior DE-TE Aeneas Di Cosmos. Key transfers include junior TE-DE Tyler De Vera from Wayne Hills (Wayne) and senior LB Robert Snead (46 tackles, eight sacks) from Queen of Peace (North Arlington).

Bergen Catholic’s schedule includes state Non-Public Group 3 champion St. Joseph (Montvale), runner-up DePaul (Wayne), a game at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and a game at home with Pennsylvania 5A champion Archbishop Wood (Warminster).

SCHEDULE

9/2 vs. DePaul Catholic (Wayne)

9/9 vs. Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.)

9/16 vs. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) at Mission Viejo, Calif.

9/22 at Paramus Catholic (Paramus)

9/30 vs. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale)

10/14 vs. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City)

10/21 vs. Pope John XXIII (Sparta)

10/27 at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey)

11/4 at Seton Hall Prep (West Orange)