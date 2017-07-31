Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 20 Carol City (Fla.)

See all the Super 25 teams as they’re announced here

20. Carol City

Location: Miami Gardens, Fla.

2016 record: 10-3

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: Not ranked

POLL: Who should be No. 1 in preseason Super 25 football rankings?

The Chiefs won the 6A state title and have an abundance of elite players returning, but a new coach in Benedict Hyppolite, who was the head coach at Hallandale last season. Senior QB Marlon Smith (2,000 yards and 20 TDs passing) is one of the top returners, along with senior RB Cam’ron Davis (820 yards and 13 touchdowns on 123 carries), who has committed to Miami. Davis is joined in the backfield by Northern Illinois commit Legend Moore, who played QB last season at Hallandale Magnet (Hallandale) but is likely to be used at running back and junior RB Nayquan Wright (1,000 yards, 10 TDs), who is getting major offers. Senior WR Greg Grate Jr. was Smith’s top target in the spring game, but senior WRs Phenol Williams and Johaun Beresford will also get their catches.

The defense is led by senior LB Yassir Abdullah (12 sacks, 65 tackles), who has committed to Louisville, senior DB Randy Russell (66 tackles), who is getting major offers, senior LB Kewan Parker (80 tackles), who is committed to Northern Illinois, and senior DB Daequan Nelson (80 tackles). Another big-time DB is Irshaad Davis, who had five interceptions last season. The top newcomers on defense are Hallandale transfers DE Aaron Morgan, a senior Mississippi State commit and junior DT Malcolm Ray.

The Chiefs play a preseason game with 8A semifinalist Deerfield Beach, then go to IMG Academy to open the season. They also play in the same district as Miami Central and Miami Northwestern.

SCHEDULE

8/25 vs. Deerfield Beach

9/9 vs. at Columbus (Miami)

9/14 at Norland (Miami) at North Miami

9/22 at Dr. Krop (Miami)

9/27 vs. Hialeah-Miami Lakes (Hialeah)

10/6 vs. Southridge (Miami)

10/14 at Northwestern (Miami)

10/27 vs. Miami Central (Miami)

11/2 at American (Hialeah)