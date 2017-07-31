Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 21 St. John's (Washington D.C.)

21. St. John’s

Location: Washington, D.C.

2016 record: 8-4

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: Not ranked

On offense, the Cadets gained a high-profile transfer in QB Kevin Doyle from Malvern (Pa.) Prep. The top returning players on offense are all-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference WR Kwincy Hall and senior OL Josh Jefferson. Other key offensive players include junior RB Joachim Bangda, senior WR Charlie Briscoe III, sophomore WR Rakim Jarrett, OL Rian Haigler and junior RB Keilan Robinson.

St. John’s is particularly strong on defense, led by DE Mekhail Sherman, senior DB D.J. Brown, who is a Virginia commit, junior DE Tre’Mon Morris Brash and junior CBs Aman Greenwood and Quinten Johnson. They also have a solid kicker in Rafael Checa.

The Cadets face a tough schedule with games versus Jones (Orlando, Fla.), a road trip to California Open Division runner-up De La Salle (Concord.), a home game with New Jersey state champion St. Joseph Regional (Montvale) and a game at IMG. Plus, the Cadets have at least one game with four-time WCAC champion DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.).

SCHEDULE

8/26 vs. Jones (Orlando)

9/1 at De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)

9/9 vs. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.)

9/15 at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

9/23 vs. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

10/6 at Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)

10/14 vs. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.)

10/21 vs. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

10/28 at Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.)

11/4 vs. Gonzaga (at Burtonsville, Md.)