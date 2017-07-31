Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 22 Ben Davis (Indianapolis)

See all the Super 25 teams as they’re announced here

22. Ben Davis

Location: Indianapolis

2016 record: 9-4

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: Not ranked

POLL: Who should be No. 1 in preseason Super 25 football rankings?

The Giants lost in the state semifinals and have an experienced team with 52 seniors. The key returnees on offense are senior QB Reese Taylor (2,730 yards and 26 TDs passing and 961 yards and 23 TDs passing), OL-DE Skylar Fletcher and senior RB Johnny Adams (78 carries for 400 yards and seven touchdowns). Other key returnees on offense: senior RB Joey Person (72 carries for 476 yards and seven TDs); senior WR Jermaine Hoskins (22 catches for 356 yards and six TDs); senior WR KeSean Tunstill (29 catches for 404 yards and two TDs), senior WR Broc Thompson (25 catches for 320 yards and four TDs); and senior OLs David Morris and Du’chan Cissel.

The defense is led by senior DE Willie Ervin (45 tackles, nine sacks, two blocked punts) and senior LB Sir’Zion Dance (53 solo tackles). Other key returnees on defense: senior LB Keilan Laws (47 tackles, four tackles for loss); senior DB Elijah Ball (three INTS, five pass break-ups), who has committed to Pitt; senior DB Rondell Allen (55 tackles, 36 assists, 13.4 punt return average); senior DB Jontae Dobson (38 tackles, 19 assists) and senior DB Anicholas Brown (two INTs).

Ben Davis plays in the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference, one of the toughest leagues in the country. The last time a team from the MIC didn’t win the state title was 2000.

SCHEDULE

8/18 at Indianapolis Arsenal Tech (Indianapolis)

8/25 vs. Avon

9/1 vs. Pike (Indianapolis)

9/8 at Center Grove (Greenwood)

9/15 vs. Warren Central (Indianapolis)

9/22 at Lawrence North (Indianpolis)

9/29 vs. Carmel

10/6 at Lawrence Central (Indianapolis)

10/13 vs. North Central (Indianpolis)