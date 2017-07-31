Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 23 St. Joseph Regional (N.J.)

See all the Super 25 teams as they’re announced here

No. 23 St. Joseph Regional

Location: Montvale, N.J.

2016 record: 9-2

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: Not ranked

The Green Knights won the state Non-Public Group 3 title and have a chance to repeat behind three-year starting QB Nick Patti (1,737 yards and 15 TDs passing and 315 yards and three TDs rushing), who has committed to Pitt. One of his favorite targets is senior WR Yasir Berry (284 yards and six TD catches). Senior TE Matt Alaimo (25 catches for 371 yards), is also headed to Pitt. The top returning RB is senior Isaiah Hopkinson (407 yards, three TDs rushing). The biggest question on offense is the team will have an inexperienced offensive line.

The defense is led by senior DE Dorian Hardy (37 tackles, eight for loss), who has committed to Penn State and senior DB Evan Stewart (53 tackles), a Boston College commit. Two other key returnees are senior DB-RB Jaden Budka (37 tackles) and with junior DE Howard Cross (39 tackles, 13 for loss). The Green Knights have a steady kicker in junior Angelo Guglielmello (37-of-39 PATs, 7-of-15 FGs, with a long of 38).

The schedule includes games with St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), the Pennsylvania 6A champion, Florida 8A semifinalist Deerfield Beach and Bergen Catholic (Oradell).

SCHEDULE

9/2 vs. Deerfield Beach (Deerfield Beach, Fla.)

9/9 at St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)

9/16 at Delbarton School (Morristown)

9/30 at Bergen Catholic (Oradell)

10/7 vs. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey)

10/14 vs. Pope John XXIII (Sparta)

10/20 at St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City)

10/27 at Paramus Catholic (Paramus)

11/4 vs. DePaul Catholic (Wayne)