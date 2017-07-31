Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 24 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)

See all the Super 25 teams as they’re announced here

No. 24 Hewitt-Trussville

Location: Trussville, Ala.

2016 record: 11-1

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: Not ranked

The Huskies made it to the 7A quarterfinals and could go further this year behind junior QB Paul Tyson, a transfer from Mountain Brook who is the great-grandson of legendary Alabama coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.

He has a big-time offensive line in front of him, led by Alabama commit Pierce Quick, three-year starter Ben Adams and junior Joseph Stone, who is 6-8 and 340 pounds.

Senior DB-WR-RB Myles Mason, a transfer from Pleasant Grove, is getting major offers, as is sophomore WR Dazalin Worsham. A big part of the offense is senior RB Elliott McElwain, who had more than 1,500 all-purpose yards last season, but senior RB Antonio Reed will also get his share of carries.

Besides Mason, the defense has plenty of talent: senior LB and three-year starter Simon Miskelly (62 tackles); senior DB Trevor Sisk (71 tackles); senior DB T.J. Alexander (50 tackles and one INT); senior DL Hunter Davis; senior DE Tyler Antkowiak and junior DL Maurice Williams are expected to be the top players.

SCHEDULE

9/1 vs. Holy Trinity Episcopal (Melbourne, Fla.)

9/8 vs. Gadsden City (Gadsden)

9/15 at Grissom (Huntsville)

9/22 vs. Buckhorn (New Market)

9/29 vs. Center Point (Birmingham)

10/6 at Bob Jones (Madison)

10/13 vs. Sparkman (Harvest)

10/20 at Huntsville

10/27 at James Clemens (Madison)

11/13 vs. Florence