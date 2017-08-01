Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 3 St. John Bosco (Calif.)

See the full Super 25 Football preseason rankings here

3. St. John Bosco

Location: Bellflower, Calif.

2016 record: 13-2

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: No. 6

The defending state Open Division Bowl Champions return electric quarterback Re-al Mitchell (2,932 yards and 30 touchdowns passing, 1,058, 15 TDs rushing), who has committed to Iowa State. If Mitchell is hurt, Bosco has a more-than-capable backup in D.J. Uiagalelei, who is getting big-time offers as a sophomore. Another key player back on offense is senior RB Demetrious Flowers (954 yards and 20 TDs rushing), who is headed to Arizona State.

Thanks to senior Kevin Coblentz, a Nevada commit, the Braves should still have a solid offensive line, despite the departure of ALL-USA player Wyatt Davis, who is now at Ohio State. Bosco graduated a lot of WR talent but UCLA commit Devon Cooley (29 catches for 434 yards and six TDs), transferred in from Buena Park and highly regarded junior Josh Delgado returns. Another big-time transfer is junior DL Cole Aubrey, who transferred from JSerra (San Juan Capistrano).

Senior S Jaiden Woodbey (70 tackles, four INTs), who has committed to Ohio State and UCLA-bound S Stephan Blaylock (54 tackles, two INTs), are the top returnees on defense, along with junior DB Chris Steele, a UCLA commit, and senior DLs Sal Spina and Nahe Sulunga.

The Braves’ schedule will be something that has to be hurdled, with games at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) and at home against Mater Dei (Santa Ana) and Chaminade (West Hills).

SCHEDULE

8/25 at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale)

9/2 vs. Garces Memorial (Bakersfield) in Mission Viejo

9/8 vs. Chaminade Prep (West Hills) in Norwalk

9/16 vs. Dorsey (Los Angeles) in Mission Viejo

9/23 at St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)

10/6 at Lutheran (Orange)

10/13 vs. Mater Dei (Santa Ana) in Torrance

10/20 vs. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita)

10/27 at Servite (Anaheim) in Norwalk

11/3 at JSerra (San Juan Capistrano)