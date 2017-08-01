Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

See the full Super 25 Football preseason rankings here

4. Bishop Gorman

Location: Las Vegas

2016 record: 15-0

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: No. 1

The Gaels have won nine consecutive state titles and the past three Super 25 titles. They have the schedule and talent to contend for a fourth. They open the season with perennial Super 25 teams DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Miami Central (Miami) and De La Salle (Concord, Calif.). The biggest change is at quarterback where UCLA commit Dorian Thompson-Robinson takes over for Tate Martell, now at Ohio State. DTR’s top targets are likely to be senior WR Cedrick Tillman, senior TE Brevin Jordan (501 yards, nine TD catches), a Miami commit, and senior WR-DB Jalen Nailor (929 yards and 14 TDs receiving), who is committed to Arizona State. Junior RB Amod Cianelli (813 yards, five TDs, 7.6 yards per carry) is the team’s lead back and senior OL Jacob Isaia anchors the line.

Defensively, Gorman is led by senior LB Palaie Gaoteote (68 tackles, two sacks), who is headed to Southern Cal, Arizona commit Adam Plant (25 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four pass break-ups), a senior defensive end and senior DE Jeff Ulofoshio. The Gaels also landed a high-level transfer in 6-8, 230-pound junior DE Noah “Falcon” Kaumatule from Punahou (Honolulu). He’s the younger brother of Luke Kaumatule, a former TE at Stanford and Canton Kaumatule, who played DL at Oregon.

SCHEDULE

8/25 vs. DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.)

9/1 at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

9/8 vs. Miami Central (Miami)

9/16 vs. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)

9/23 at Bonanza (Las Vegas)

9/28 vs. Spring Valley (Las Vegas)

10/6 at Clark (Las Vegas)

10/13 vs. Desert Oasis (Las Vegas)

10/20 at Durango (Las Vegas)

10/26 vs. Sierra Vista (Las Vegas)