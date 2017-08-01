Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 6 DeMatha Catholic (Md.)

See all the Super 25 teams as they’re announced here

6. DeMatha Catholic

Location: Hyattsville, Md.

2016 record: 12-0

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: No. 4

The Stags have won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title for four consecutive seasons and play a national schedule that includes games at Bishop Gorman and St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) and a game at home against Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A champion McDonogh (Owings Mills).

Two Maryland commits lead the way for DeMatha: senior DT-OL Austin Fontaine (68 tackles, eight sacks) and OL-DL Evan Gregory. Other key returnees include: Pitt commits DB Judson Tallandier II (45 tackles, three INT) and DL John Morgan; senior LB-TE Anthony Toro (73 tackles, four sacks); junior WR-DB DeMarcco Hellams (35 catches for 476 yards and six TDs); and sophomore RB Marshawn Lloyd (318 yards, five TDs).

The Stags gained two quality transfers in senior LB Mahlon Slaughter, an all-city player from Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash) and junior OL Khaydon Brooks from Rockbridge (Lexington, Va.). Look out for two sophomores in OL-DL Dwayne Allick Jr., who transferred from Xavier (Middletown, Conn.) and OL-DL Elijah Lastrap.

Former starting QB Beau English is now at Air Force, so the question will be whether junior Tyler Lenhart or junior Eric Najarian will get the starting nod.

SCHEDULE

8/25 at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

9/1 vs. Avalon (Gaithersburg)

9/8 at Franklin (Reistertown, Md.)

9/15 vs. McDonogh (Owings Mills)

9/22 vs. Friendship Collegiate (Washington, D.C.).

10/6 vs. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.)

10/13 vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)