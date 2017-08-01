Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 7 Chandler (Ariz.)

See all the Super 25 teams as they’re announced here

7. Chandler

Location: Chandler, Ariz.

2016 record: 13-2

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: Not ranked

POLL: Who should be No. 1 in preseason Super 25 football rankings?

The 6A state champions averaged 47.2 points a game and return junior QB Jacob Conover (3,715 yards and 32 TDs passing), senior WR Gunner Romney (1,309 yards and nine TDs receiving), who is committed to BYU and senior WR Jarick Caldwell (18.6 yards per catch), who is a UNLV commit.

The defense is led by two UNLV commits in DT Chris Manoa (41 tackles and four sacks) and DB Bryce Jackson (65 tackles and two INT) and junior LB Zach Bowers (88 tackles), as well as senior LB Brayden Flynn (80 tackles, 14.5 sacks), a Hamilton (Chandler) transfer who has committed to Navy.

The Wolves play host to IMG Academy and play 6A runner-up Mountain Pointe (Phoenix) as well as traditional rival Hamilton (Chandler).

SCHEDULE

8/18 vs. Red Mountain (Mesa)

8/26 vs. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

9/1 at Pinnacle (Phoenix)

9/7 vs. Mountain Pointe (Phoenix)

9/15 at O’Connor (Phoenix)

9/22 vs. Mountain Ridge (Glendale)

9/28 at Basha (Chandler)

10/6 vs. Perry (Gilbert)

10/20 at Brophy Prep (Phoenix)

10/27 vs. Hamilton (Chandler)