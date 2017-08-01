Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 8 Lake Travis (Texas)

See all the Super 25 teams as they’re announced here

8. Lake Travis

Location: Austin

2016 record: 15-1

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: No. 10

POLL: Who should be No. 1 in preseason Super 25 football rankings?

The Cavaliers won the Texas 6A-I title and despite having 15 seniors sign college scholarships, looked strong over the summer, winning the state 7-on-7 tournament. Senior QB Matthew Baldwin, a Colorado State commit, is the replacement for Charlie Brewer, who after throwing 57 touchdown passes last season, is now at Baylor. Baldwin’s top target is likely to be junior WR Garrett Wilson (53 catches for 699 yards and 12 TDs). The only returning offensive starter besides Wilson is C Matthew Herrera. Key defensive returnees include senior DL Kade Langston and senior DL Reid Bacon.

The Cavs have an excellent senior K-P in Cameron Dicker, who has committed to Texas. Keep an eye out for sophomore QB-WR Hudson Card.

Lake Travis’ schedule includes 6A-II runner-up Steele (Cibolo) and Judson (Converse), which gave the Cavs their only loss last season.

SCHEDULE

9/1 at Judson (Converse)

9/8 vs. Steele (Cibolo)

9/15 vs. Jesuit (Dallas)

9/22 at Hendrickson (Pflugerville)

9/29 vs. Hays (Buda)

10/13 at Westlake (Austin)

10/20 vs. Lehman (Kyle)

10/27 at Leander

11/3 vs. Vista Ridge (Cedar Park)

11/10 at Vandegrift (Austin)