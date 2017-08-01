Super 25 Preseason Football: No. 9 Hoover (Ala.)

See all the Super 25 teams as they’re announced here

9. Hoover

Location: Hoover, Ala.

2016 record: 12-2

2016 Super 25 Final ranking: No. 19

The Bucs have won four state titles in the past five years, including the 7A title last season, and could be very explosive on offense this fall. Senior WR Shedrick Jackson (43 catches for 661 yards and three TDs), the great nephew of Bo Jackson and an Auburn commit, leads a strong receiving core that includes senior WR and junior WR George Pickens, who is the younger brother of Oakland Raiders CB Chris Humes. The Bucs also have two capable RBs in senior Vonte Brackett and junior Larry McCammon, who had two TDs in the team’s spring game.

The Bucs haven’t decided on the QB but have four players who are of interest: seniors Jalen Parker and Seth Compher; junior Peyton Wilson, an Alabama baseball commit and younger brother of former Alabama QB John Parker Wilson; and sophomore Robby Ashford.

The offensive line is anchored by senior Mike Maye, who is getting major offers, and by senior Jacob Bodden. The defense is led by senior DL Khamari Brown and junior LB Nicholas Curtis. Senior Chase Brown is one of the few returning players in the team’s secondary. The Bucs also have an elite kicker in Barrett Pickering, who is a Nebraska commit.

The Bucs open their regular season with defending Georgia AAAAAAA champion Grayson (Loganville) and end it by playing IMG Academy. Hoover will also play Mississippi 6A quarterfinalist Meridian.

SCHEDULE

8/25 at Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

9/1 vs. Meridian, Miss.

9/8 at Mountain Brook (Birmingham)

9/15 at Spain Park (Hoover)

9/22 vs. Tuscaloosa County (Northport)

10/6 vs. Oak Mountain (Birmingham)

10/13 at Huffman (Birmingham)

10/20 at Vestavia Hills

10/27 vs. Thompson (Alabaster)

11/3 vs. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)