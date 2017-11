Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 1 Riverdale

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 1: Riverdale

Location: Murfreesboro, Tenn.

2016-17 record: 34-0

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 1

The Warriors have won back-to-back state AAA titles and were the Super 25 national champion last season. While All-USA player Anastasia Hayes is now at Tennessee, nearly everyone else is back.

The top returnees are senior 5-10 W Brinae Alexander (12.5 ppg, 6.5), who signed with Vanderbilt, senior 5-11 W Alexis Whittington (11.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.4 apg), a Middle Tennessee signee, and her sister, senior 5-11 F Amanda Whittington (6.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg).

Alasia Hayes, Anastasia’s younger sister, averaged 9.2 points and 3.4 rebounds as a 5-8 freshman PG last season.

