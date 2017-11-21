Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 10 Centennial

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

RELATED: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 10: Centennial

Location: Las Vegas

2016-17 record: 31-2

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 4

The Bulldogs won their third consecutive state title.

Key returnees include 5-8 senior SG Justice Ethridge, who signed with UNLV, 5-11 junior W Eboni Walker (10.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 spg), another UNLV commit in junior 5-4 PG Mel Isbell (10.0 ppg, 4.0 apg, 4.0 spg), and junior PG Aja Phoumiphat.

Centennial’s top transfer is 5-10 senior Brooke Fraser from Barstow, Calif., an all-section guard who has signed with Regis.

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 Final Super 25 Girls Basketball rankings