Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 10 Centennial

By: Jim Halley, USA TODAY High School Sports | November 21, 2017
RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings
TEAM PROFILE:
No. 10: Centennial
Location: Las Vegas
2016-17 record: 31-2
Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 4
The Bulldogs won their third consecutive state title.
Key returnees include 5-8 senior SG Justice Ethridge, who signed with UNLV, 5-11 junior W Eboni Walker (10.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 spg), another UNLV commit in junior 5-4 PG Mel Isbell (10.0 ppg, 4.0 apg, 4.0 spg), and junior PG Aja Phoumiphat.
Centennial’s top transfer is 5-10 senior Brooke Fraser from Barstow, Calif., an all-section guard who has signed with Regis.
