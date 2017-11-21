Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 11 South Shore

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

RELATED: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 11: South Shore

Location: Brooklyn, N.Y.

2016-17 record: 25-4

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 25

The defending Federation AA champion Vikings return three Division I starters and added two potential starters via transfer.

The returnees include: UMass-bound Destiny Philoxy (6.0 ppg, 3.0 apg) a 5-7 point guard, 5-11 SG Earlette Scott (7.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.0 apg), who signed with Providence, and 6-0 F Diamond Shavis (9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg), who signed with Manhattan.

The top newcomers are 6-0 sophomore F Chloe Wilson, who averaged 11.1 points last season at Holy Trinity (Hicksville) and 5-6 junior G Lacha De Los Santos, who transferred from Bishop Loughlin (Brooklyn).

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 Final Super 25 Girls Basketball rankings