Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 11 South Shore

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings
TEAM PROFILE:
No. 11: South Shore
Location: Brooklyn, N.Y.
2016-17 record: 25-4
Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 25
The defending Federation AA champion Vikings return three Division I starters and added two potential starters via transfer.
The returnees include: UMass-bound Destiny Philoxy (6.0 ppg, 3.0 apg) a 5-7 point guard, 5-11 SG Earlette Scott (7.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.0 apg), who signed with Providence, and 6-0 F Diamond Shavis (9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg), who signed with Manhattan.
The top newcomers are 6-0 sophomore F Chloe Wilson, who averaged 11.1 points last season at Holy Trinity (Hicksville) and 5-6 junior G Lacha De Los Santos, who transferred from Bishop Loughlin (Brooklyn).