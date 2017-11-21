Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 12 Carmel

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 12: Carmel

Location: Carmel, Ind.

2016-17 record: 23-4

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Greyhounds made it to the state’s final eight and return four starters: senior 5-10 G Tomi Taiwo (15 ppg), who has signed with Iowa; senior 5-9 PG Amy Dilk (15 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 7.0 apg), who signed with Michigan; senior 6-3 F Blake Smith (8.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and 6-0 sophomore F Jasmine McWilliams (6.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg).

Other key players include junior 5-9 W Reagan Hune (3.5 ppg), junior 6-2 F Mackenzie Wood (5.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg), sophomore 5-8 G Maddi Sears and junior 5-9 G Macy Berglund.

