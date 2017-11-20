Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 13 Miami Country Day

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings
TEAM PROFILE:
No. 13: Miami Country Day
Location: Miami
2016-17 record: 31-1
Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 6
The Spartans won the 4A state title and the DICK’S Sporting Goods High School Nationals.
MCD returns two starters and got a promising newcomer, senior 5-10 G Koi Love (15.0 ppg, 12.0 rpg), who transferred from Montverde Academy.
The leading returnees are junior 5-7 PG Maria Alvarez (11.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg), who was the MVP of the DICK’S Nationals and senior 6-2 C Aasiya Berry (8.0 rpg).
Jayda Theodule (8.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg), a 5-7 junior guard who transferred from Flanagan (Pembroke Pines), is a key newcomer.