Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 13 Miami Country Day

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 13: Miami Country Day

Location: Miami

2016-17 record: 31-1

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 6

The Spartans won the 4A state title and the DICK’S Sporting Goods High School Nationals.

MCD returns two starters and got a promising newcomer, senior 5-10 G Koi Love (15.0 ppg, 12.0 rpg), who transferred from Montverde Academy.

The leading returnees are junior 5-7 PG Maria Alvarez (11.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg), who was the MVP of the DICK’S Nationals and senior 6-2 C Aasiya Berry (8.0 rpg).

Jayda Theodule (8.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg), a 5-7 junior guard who transferred from Flanagan (Pembroke Pines), is a key newcomer.

