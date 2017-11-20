Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 14 Rock Creek Christian

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

No. 14: Rock Creek Christian

Location: Upper Marlboro, Md.

2016-17 record: 19-9

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Eagles return most of their team and add some talented newcomers.

Taleah “Noo” Washington (16.3 ppg, 6.5 apg, 5.2 rpg), a 5-9 PG, has signed with Syracuse and is the top returning starter. Rock Creek also returns: senior 5-10 SG Carrie Gross (12.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.2 apg); 6-1 junior W Anissa Rivera (13.5 ppg, 9.6 rpg), who has committed to West Virginia; junior 5-10 PG Sonia Smith (8.5 ppg, 5.4 apg, 3.6 rpg); and senior 5-5 G Ayiana Keith (7.6 ppg, 3.0 apg).

The top newcomers are 6-2 senior F Makayla Pippin, a La Salle signee who averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds last season at St. Vincent Pallotti (Laurel) and junior 5-6 G Tyinhia Skinner (21 ppg, 5.0 apg) a transfer from Louisa County (Mineral, Va.).

