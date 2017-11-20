Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 15 Archbishop Wood

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 15: Archbishop Wood

Location: Warminster, Pa.

2016-17 record: 24-7

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Vikings won the 5A state title and return three key starters: 5-10 PF Katie May (14.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 5.0 apg), a Northeastern signee; 5-11 SF Bridget Arcidiacono (8.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg), who signed with Thomas Jefferson and 5-9 SG Erin Morgan (3.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg).

Look for freshman 5-9 G Kaitlyn Orihel and 6-3 freshman Shelby Henches to have an impact, along with 5-8 junior G Annie Whalan, a transfer from Villa Joseph Marie (Holland).

