Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 16 Incarnate Word Academy

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings
TEAM PROFILE:
No. 16: Incarnate Word Academy
Location: St. Louis
2016-17 record: 28-4
Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked
The Red Knights won their fourth state title in the past five years last season and return Purdue commit Rickie Woltman (8.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg), a 6-2 junior forward and 5-9 senior G Sonya Morris (15 ppg, 2.5 spg), who has signed with DePaul, along with senior 5-10 W Nakayla Jackson-Morris (9.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
Freshman Ellie Vazzana and sophomore G Kate Rolfes will have bigger roles this season.