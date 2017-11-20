Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 16 Incarnate Word Academy

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

No. 16: Incarnate Word Academy

Location: St. Louis

2016-17 record: 28-4

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Red Knights won their fourth state title in the past five years last season and return Purdue commit Rickie Woltman (8.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg), a 6-2 junior forward and 5-9 senior G Sonya Morris (15 ppg, 2.5 spg), who has signed with DePaul, along with senior 5-10 W Nakayla Jackson-Morris (9.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg).

Freshman Ellie Vazzana and sophomore G Kate Rolfes will have bigger roles this season.

