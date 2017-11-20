Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 17 Neumann-Goretti

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 17: Neumann-Goretti

Location: Philadelphia

2016-17 record: 25-5

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Saints won the AAA title for the third consecutive year.

They return 5-7 senior PG Jabria Ingram (6.0 ppg), who has committed to Hartford, 5-11 junior F Tatiana Jones (6.0 ppg, 8.0 bpg) and 5-6 junior SG Kiara Koger (3 spg).

Key newcomers include 5-6 senior G Amaja Mack, a transfer from Life Center Academy (Burlington, N.J.) and freshmen G Jonelle Price and F Sara Coppola.

