Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 18 McEachern

No. 18: McEachern

Location: Powder Springs, Ga.

2016-17 record: 26-6

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 20

The Indians have won four consecutive state titles and have talented newcomers coming in to mix with two returning starters.

Senior PG Chanel Wilson (12.9 ppg, 5.0 apg), an Indiana commit and senior SG Jewel Smalls give the team an experienced backcourt. Senior 5-10 G Jasmine Carson, a Georgia Tech signee, will be a big-time scorer as will sophomore G Mikaylin Glover, who transferred from Clarke Central (Athens).

Two freshmen, 5-4 G Sianny Sanchez and G Denim DeShields (younger sister of former ALL-USA player Diamond DeShields), will also have an immediate impact.

