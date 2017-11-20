Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 19 Baldwin

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 19: Baldwin

Location: Baldwin, N.Y.

2016-17 record: 19-4

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Bruins won the state AA public school title and return with more talent than they finished the season with because 6-0 F Donnetta Johnson, a Georgia signee, is back after missing the season with a knee injury.

Baldwin also returns senior 5-7 PG Aziah Hudson (20 ppg), who has signed with Old Dominion and 5-6 G Jenna Annecchiarico (14.8 ppg), who has signed with Eastern Michigan. Junior 5-7 G Kaia Harrison (10 ppg, 6.0 apg, 3.0 spg) is also a key player.

The team’s top newcomer is 6-2 F Destiny Samuel, who transferred from Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville). Look for more from 6-1 senior C Sarah Henry and 5-10 sophomore F Elena Randolph (5.0 ppg).

