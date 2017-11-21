Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 2 St. John's College

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 2: St. John’s College

Location: Washington D.C.

2016-17 record: 31-2

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: No. 2

The Cadets won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and District of Columbia State Athletic Association titles and return two starters in senior 6-0 G Sydney Wood (10.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg), a Northwestern signee, and junior 6-3 C Malu Tshitenge-Mutombo.

Other key returnees include senior G Asha Scott, who signed with Vermont, 5-10 senior G Jaylin Carodine, who signed with James Madison and senior PG Carly Rivera.

Keep an eye out for Azzi Fudd, a 5-10 freshman who played for the USA Basketball U16 team and already has major offers.

