Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 20 Mount Notre Dame

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

No. 20: Mount Notre Dame

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

2016-17 record: 26-4

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Cougars won the state Div. I title and will contend again behind 5-8 junior PG Gabbie Marshall (13.8 ppg, 3.0 spg, 2.1 rpg and 1.8 apg), who has committed to Iowa.

Other key returnees include junior 6-0 F Julia Hoefling (12.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg), who has committed to Loyola of Chicago and senior 6-0 F Abby Voss (9.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg), a Florida Atlantic signee, along with 5-7 sophomore PG Makira Cook (7 ppg, 4 apg).

Look for freshman 5-10 G Laila Phelia to have a quick impact.

Sophomore 6-0 F Grace Centrulla, 5-10 junior F Anna Keane and junior 5-8 G Becca Kemper will likely have bigger roles.

