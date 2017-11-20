Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 21 Appleton North

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

RELATED: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 21: Appleton North

Location: Appleton, Wis.

2016-17 record: 28-0

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Lightning return the nucleus of last year’s state championship team.

Senior 5-5 PG Kari Brekke (10.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.9 apg), who signed with New Hampshire and senior 5-7 SG Sydney Levy (18.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg), a talented three-point shooter who signed with UW-Milwaukee, are the top returnees.

Junior 5-9 F Paige Schabo (10.6 ppg) and 5-8 senior F Kalen Klitzke (3.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg) were also pivotal players last season.

Junior 5-7 G Anna Laux, sophomore 6-0 F Emma Erickson and senior F Kylie Beecher will all have bigger roles this season.

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 Final Super 25 Girls Basketball rankings