Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 22 Fayetteville

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings
TEAM PROFILE:
No. 22: Fayetteville
Location: Fayetteville, Ark.
2016-17 record: 30-2
Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 22
The Bulldogs have two big-time bigs returning in 6-1 sophomore G Sasha Goforth (13.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.1 spg) and senior 6-2 F Jasmine Franklin (11.5 ppg, 10 rpg), who has committed to Missouri State.
Another key player is 5-10 sophomore PG Coriah Beck, who is the daughter of former Arkansas point guard Corey Beck.