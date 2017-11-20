Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 22 Fayetteville

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

RELATED: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 22: Fayetteville

Location: Fayetteville, Ark.

2016-17 record: 30-2

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 22

The Bulldogs have two big-time bigs returning in 6-1 sophomore G Sasha Goforth (13.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.1 spg) and senior 6-2 F Jasmine Franklin (11.5 ppg, 10 rpg), who has committed to Missouri State.

Another key player is 5-10 sophomore PG Coriah Beck, who is the daughter of former Arkansas point guard Corey Beck.

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 Final Super 25 Girls Basketball rankings