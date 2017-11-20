Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 23 Franklin

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 23: Franklin

Location: Somerset, N.J.

2016-17 record: 25-7

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 18

Junior 6-1 G Diamond Miller (18.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.5 spg) led the Warriors to the state Tournament of Champions title and played well for the USA Basketball U16 team this summer.

Senior 5-7 G Camille Gray (9.5 ppg) is a Long Island-Brooklyn signee and twin sophomore guards Keona Schenck (10.1) and Kennady Schenck also return for Franklin.

