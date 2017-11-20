Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 24 New Hope Academy

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

No. 24: New Hope Academy

Location: Landover Hills, Md.

2016-17 record: 0-0

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

It’s the first year for varsity girls basketball at the school, which is in its ninth year, but the coach, Sam Caldwell, is hardly new, having won 140 games in five years at Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.).

He snagged some of the Washington, D.C. area’s top players for the Tigers.

Start with 6-5 senior C Rochelle Norris (10 ppg, 11 rpg), a former Riverdale Baptist player who signed with West Virginia. Jennifer Ezeh (9.0 ppg, 15 rpg), a junior 6-4 PF, also played at Riverdale Baptist.

New Hope has two players from Mali in 6-2 sophomore SG Aicha Coulibaly and 5-10 sophomore PG Mariam Traore.

