Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 24 New Hope Academy

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings
RELATED: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings
TEAM PROFILE:
No. 24: New Hope Academy
Location: Landover Hills, Md.
2016-17 record: 0-0
Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked
It’s the first year for varsity girls basketball at the school, which is in its ninth year, but the coach, Sam Caldwell, is hardly new, having won 140 games in five years at Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.).
He snagged some of the Washington, D.C. area’s top players for the Tigers.
Start with 6-5 senior C Rochelle Norris (10 ppg, 11 rpg), a former Riverdale Baptist player who signed with West Virginia. Jennifer Ezeh (9.0 ppg, 15 rpg), a junior 6-4 PF, also played at Riverdale Baptist.
New Hope has two players from Mali in 6-2 sophomore SG Aicha Coulibaly and 5-10 sophomore PG Mariam Traore.