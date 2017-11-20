Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 25 Cy-Ranch

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 25: Cy-Ranch

Location: Houston, Texas

2015-16 record: 32-7

Final 2015-16 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Mustangs were the state 6A runner-up and return senior 5-4 PG D’Asia Collins (5.5 ppg, 4.4 apg), who has signed with West Florida, senior 5-10 G Jala Buster (10.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg), who has signed with South Alabama, senior 6-0 C Kween Jean and 5-6 junior SG Demetrius Lewis.

The top newcomer is Cypress Woods (Cypress) 6-0 sophomore F Riane Burton.

