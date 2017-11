Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 3 Duncanville

Deena ByrdRANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 3: Duncanville

Location: Duncanville, Texas

2016-17 record: 39-2

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 10

The Pantherettes won the 6A state title, their fourth in the past six seasons.

They are well situated for another title run with three starters returning, led by senior 6-0 G Zarielle Green (17.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.4 apg) who has signed with Tennessee. Senior 6-0 F Starr Jacobs (12.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.1 apg), a Houston signee and senior 5-8 G Aniya Thomas (7.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.7 apg), a Kansas signee, also return.

Howard signee Krislyn Marsh (5.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg), a 6-0 guard, Eastern New Mexico signee Asha Ross, a 5-10 SF, and 6-5 sophomore C Hannah Gusters (6.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg) are also key players.

