Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 4 Mercer County

TEAM PROFILE:
No. 4: Mercer County
Location: Harrodsburg, Ky.
2016-17 record: 31-6
Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked
The Titans won the state championship and return a full house.
Start with 5-9 senior G Seygan Robins (16.5 ppg, 4.6 apg, 3.1 rpg and 2.1 spg), who signed with Louisville. Senior 6-2 F Emmy Souder (12 ppg) has signed with Northern Kentucky. Senior 5-10 F Faith Lake (10 ppg) and senior 5-8 G Lexy Lake (11 ppg) are headed to Campbellsville and senior 5-10 F Emma Davis (9 ppg) has signed with Tennessee-Martin.
Keep an eye on sophomore 5-10 F Channing Lewis and 5-8 junior G Toni McCombs, who was the leading scorer last season at Knox Central (Barbourville).
