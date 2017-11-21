Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 5 Hamilton Heights Christian Academy

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

RELATED: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 5: Hamilton Heights Christian Academy

Location: Chattanooga, Tenn.

2016-17 record: 29-2

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 15

The Hawks were the National Association of Christian Athletes and USA Prep champions and the runners-up in the DICK’S Sporting Goods High School Nationals.

They feature a team full of Division I talent, led by 6-1 W Elizabeth Balogun (14.6 ppg 5.0 rpg, 2.7 bpg), who signed with Georgia Tech, and 6-1 PG Jazmine Massengill (10.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg ,7.0 apg), who signed with Tennessee.

They also have two super sophomores in 6-0 G Treasure Hunt (12.9 ppg, 3.0 apg) and 6-7 C Kamilla Cardosa (8.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg).

The top newcomer is senior 5-6 PG Marta Rodriguez, who played on the Portuguese U18 National Team.

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 Final Super 25 Girls Basketball rankings