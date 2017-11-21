Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 6 St. Mary's

By: Jim Halley, USA TODAY High School Sports | November 21, 2017
TEAM PROFILE:
No. 6: St. Mary’s
Location: Stockton, Calif.
2016-17 record: 21-9
Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked
The return of senior 6-2 F Aquira DeCosta, who has signed with Baylor, along with two other Division I signees, makes the Rams a state title contender.
DeCosta (18 ppg, 12.5 rpg) missed a month of last season with a knee injury.
Senior 5-9 PG Ariel Johnson (15.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.0 apg and 3.2 spg) signed with Florida and 5-10 SG Neenah Young (15.5 ppg) is headed to Princeton.
Other returnees include 5-8 junior F Jada Moss (4.5 ppg) and Neenah Young’s younger sister Nicole, a 5-8 junior guard.
