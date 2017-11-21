Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 7 Mesquite

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 7: Mesquite

Location: Gilbert, Ariz.

2016-17 record: 31-1

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: Unranked

The Wildcats return all but one starter from their 5A state championship team.

Senior 5-10 PG Shaylee Gonzales (19.8) was the state Player of the Year and is a BYU signee. Senior 5-9 SG Lindsey VanAllen (17.8) has signed with UC-Santa Clara. Senior 5-7 G Hailey Walker (8.2 ppg) is headed to Fort Hays State and junior 5-8 W Zyan Smith (4.2 ppg) will also contribute.

The top newcomers are: junior 5-11 F Olivia Champion, who played for the Costa Rican national team and freshman 5-7 SG Alaya Fitzgerald, who averaged 16 points a game for Mesquite Junior High.

