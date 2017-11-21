Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 8 Paul VI

RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

TEAM PROFILE:

No. 8: Paul VI

Location: Fairfax, Va.

2016-17 record: 32-2

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 3

The Panthers won their 11th consecutive Virginia independent schools title and return three of their best players.

Senior 6-3 F Amira Collins (14 ppg) has signed with Tennessee, junior 5-11 G Ashley Owusu (14 ppg) is a Maryland commit, and senior 6-0 W Kate Klimkiewicz (9.0 ppg) has signed with Boston College.

Sophomore PG Aurea Gingras will step in as a starter and sophomore 6-0 F Meghan Kenefick was a starter last season for state runner-up Oakton, Va.

