Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 8 Paul VI

By: Jim Halley, USA TODAY High School Sports | November 21, 2017
RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings
TEAM PROFILE:
No. 8: Paul VI
Location: Fairfax, Va.
2016-17 record: 32-2
Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 3
The Panthers won their 11th consecutive Virginia independent schools title and return three of their best players.
Senior 6-3 F Amira Collins (14 ppg) has signed with Tennessee, junior 5-11 G Ashley Owusu (14 ppg) is a Maryland commit, and senior 6-0 W Kate Klimkiewicz (9.0 ppg) has signed with Boston College.
Sophomore PG Aurea Gingras will step in as a starter and sophomore 6-0 F Meghan Kenefick was a starter last season for state runner-up Oakton, Va.
