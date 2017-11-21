Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 9 Archbishop Mitty

By: Jim Halley, USA TODAY High School Sports | November 21, 2017
RANKINGS: Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings
TEAM PROFILE:
No. 9: Archbishop Mitty
Location: San Jose, Calif.
2016-17 record: 28-3
Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 9
The Monarchs were the state Open Division runners-up and return three starters, led by 6-1 junior G Haley Jones (15.3 ppg., 8.2 rpg., 2.6 apg.), who played for USA Basketball.
The other returning starters are 6-0 senior G Karisma Ortiz (9.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.5 apg), who signed with Penn State, and 6-2 senior C Nicole Blakes (4.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg), who signed with San Diego.
Another key returnee is 5-3 G Krissy Miyahara (5.5 ppg, 1.0 apg), who signed with Westmont College.
