Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball: No. 9 Archbishop Mitty

No. 9: Archbishop Mitty

Location: San Jose, Calif.

2016-17 record: 28-3

Final 2016-17 Super 25 ranking: 9

The Monarchs were the state Open Division runners-up and return three starters, led by 6-1 junior G Haley Jones (15.3 ppg., 8.2 rpg., 2.6 apg.), who played for USA Basketball.

The other returning starters are 6-0 senior G Karisma Ortiz (9.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.5 apg), who signed with Penn State, and 6-2 senior C Nicole Blakes (4.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg), who signed with San Diego.

Another key returnee is 5-3 G Krissy Miyahara (5.5 ppg, 1.0 apg), who signed with Westmont College.

