Super 25 Preseason Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Walter Panas 0-0 Cortlandt NY
2 Connetquot 0-0 Bohemia NY
3 RHAM 0-0 Hebron CT
4 Barnstable 0-0 Hyannis MA
5 Victor 0-0 Victor NY
6 Newton North 0-0 Newtonville MA
7 Kings Park 0-0 Kings Park NY
8 Hopkinton 0-0 Hopkinton MA
9 Greely 0-0 Cumberland Center ME
10 Southington 0-0 Southington CT

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Princess Anne 0-0 Virginia Beach VA
2 Bishop Shanahan 0-0 Downington PA
3 Immaculate Heart Academy 0-0 Washington Township NJ
4 Northwest 0-0 Germantown MD
5 Flint Hill 0-0 Oakton VA
6 Northern Valley Old Tappan 0-0 Old Tappan NJ
7 Allentown Central Catholic 0-0 Allentown PA
8 Good Counsel 0-0 Olney MD
9 Loudon County 0-0 Loudon VA
10 Parkland 0-0 Allentown PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Dorman 0-0 Roebuck SC
2 Bishop Moore 0-0 Orlando FL
3 Walton 0-0 Marietta GA
4 St. Tomas Aquinas 0-0 Ft Lauderdale FL
5 Cox Mill 0-0 Concord NC
6 Briarcrest 0-0 Eads TN
7 Hazel Green 0-0 Hazel Green AL
8 Webb 0-0 Knoxville TN
9 Green Hope 0-0 Cary NC
10 Buford 0-0 Buford GA

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Hebron 0-0 Lewisville TX
2 Reagan 0-0 San Antonio TX
3 Fayetteville 0-0 Fayetteville AR
4 The Woodlands 0-0 Conroe TX
5 Westlake 0-0 Austin TX
6 Southlake Carroll 0-0 Southlake TX
7 Allen 0-0 Allen TX
8 New Braunfels Canyon 0-0 New Braunfels TX
9 Dawson 0-0 Pearland TX
10 Oak Ridge 0-0 Conroe TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Assumption 0-0 Louisville KY
2 Yorktown 0-0 Yorktown IN
3 Sacred Heart 0-0 Louisville KY
4 Brecksville-Broadview Heights 0-0 Broadview Heights OH
5 Novi 0-0 Novi MI
6 Mercy 0-0 Louisville KY
7 Avon 0-0 Avon IN
8 Mason 0-0 Mason OH
9 Rockford 0-0 Rockford MI
10 Notre Dame Academy 0-0 Park Hills KY

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Minooka 0-0 Minooka IL
2 Marian Catholic 0-0 Chicago Heights IL
3 Mother McAuley 0-0 Chicago IL
4 Lafayette 0-0 Wildwood MO
5 St. Joseph’s Academy 0-0 St. Louis MO
6 Marist 0-0 Chicago IL
7 Dike New Hartford 0-0 Dike IA
8 Catholic Memorial 0-0 Waukesha WI
9 Cedar Falls 0-0 Cedar Falls IA
10 Valley 0-0 West Des Moines IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank  School Record City/Town State
1 Omaha Skutt Catholic 0-0 Omaha NE
2 Eagan 0-0 Eagan MN
3 Prior Lake 0-0 Prior Lake MN
4 Millard North 0-0 Millard NE
5 Harrisburg 0-0 Harrisburg SD
6 Lakeville North 0-0 Lakeville MN
7 Omaha Marian 0-0 Omaha NE
8 Century 0-0 Bismarck ND
9 Papillion South 0-0 Papillion NE
10 Champlin Park 0-0 Champlin MN

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Olathe Northwest 0-0 Olathe KS
2 Lewis-Palmer 0-0 Monument CO
3 Blue Valley West 0-0 Overland Park KS
4 Shawnee Heights 0-0 Tecumseh KS
5 Fossil Ridge 0-0 Fort Collins CO
6 Woods Cross 0-0 Wood Cross UT
7 La Cueva 0-0 Albuquerque NM
8 Niwot 0-0 Niwot CO
9 Free State 0-0 Lawrence KS
10 Natrona 0-0 Casper WY

REGION 9 (AK, NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Mater Dei 0-0 Santa Ana CA
2 Archbishop Mitty 0-0 San Jose CA
3 Corona del Sol 0-0 Tempe AZ
4 Xavier College Prep 0-0 Phoenix AZ
5 Marymount 0-0 Los Angeles CA
6 Santa Margarita 0-0 Rancho Santa Margarita CA
7 Torrey Pines 0-0 San Diego CA
8 Mira Costa 0-0 Manhattan Beach CA
9 Temecula Valley 0-0 Temecula CA
10 Bishop Gorman 0-0 Las Vegas NV

REGION 10 (HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Missoula Sentinel 0-0 Missoula MT
2 Lakeside 0-0 Seattle WA
3 Jesuit 0-0 Portland OR
4 Tumwater 0-0 Tumwater WA
5 Central Catholic 0-0 Portland OR
6 Billings Senior 0-0 Billings MT
7 Capitol 0-0 Helena MT
8 Auburn Riverside 0-0 Auburn WA
9 Archbishop Murphy 0-0 Everett WA
10 Diamond 0-0 Achorage AK

 

