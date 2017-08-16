Super 25 Preseason Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Walter Panas
|0-0
|Cortlandt
|NY
|2
|Connetquot
|0-0
|Bohemia
|NY
|3
|RHAM
|0-0
|Hebron
|CT
|4
|Barnstable
|0-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|5
|Victor
|0-0
|Victor
|NY
|6
|Newton North
|0-0
|Newtonville
|MA
|7
|Kings Park
|0-0
|Kings Park
|NY
|8
|Hopkinton
|0-0
|Hopkinton
|MA
|9
|Greely
|0-0
|Cumberland Center
|ME
|10
|Southington
|0-0
|Southington
|CT
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Princess Anne
|0-0
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|2
|Bishop Shanahan
|0-0
|Downington
|PA
|3
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|0-0
|Washington Township
|NJ
|4
|Northwest
|0-0
|Germantown
|MD
|5
|Flint Hill
|0-0
|Oakton
|VA
|6
|Northern Valley Old Tappan
|0-0
|Old Tappan
|NJ
|7
|Allentown Central Catholic
|0-0
|Allentown
|PA
|8
|Good Counsel
|0-0
|Olney
|MD
|9
|Loudon County
|0-0
|Loudon
|VA
|10
|Parkland
|0-0
|Allentown
|PA
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Dorman
|0-0
|Roebuck
|SC
|2
|Bishop Moore
|0-0
|Orlando
|FL
|3
|Walton
|0-0
|Marietta
|GA
|4
|St. Tomas Aquinas
|0-0
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|5
|Cox Mill
|0-0
|Concord
|NC
|6
|Briarcrest
|0-0
|Eads
|TN
|7
|Hazel Green
|0-0
|Hazel Green
|AL
|8
|Webb
|0-0
|Knoxville
|TN
|9
|Green Hope
|0-0
|Cary
|NC
|10
|Buford
|0-0
|Buford
|GA
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Hebron
|0-0
|Lewisville
|TX
|2
|Reagan
|0-0
|San Antonio
|TX
|3
|Fayetteville
|0-0
|Fayetteville
|AR
|4
|The Woodlands
|0-0
|Conroe
|TX
|5
|Westlake
|0-0
|Austin
|TX
|6
|Southlake Carroll
|0-0
|Southlake
|TX
|7
|Allen
|0-0
|Allen
|TX
|8
|New Braunfels Canyon
|0-0
|New Braunfels
|TX
|9
|Dawson
|0-0
|Pearland
|TX
|10
|Oak Ridge
|0-0
|Conroe
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Assumption
|0-0
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Yorktown
|0-0
|Yorktown
|IN
|3
|Sacred Heart
|0-0
|Louisville
|KY
|4
|Brecksville-Broadview Heights
|0-0
|Broadview Heights
|OH
|5
|Novi
|0-0
|Novi
|MI
|6
|Mercy
|0-0
|Louisville
|KY
|7
|Avon
|0-0
|Avon
|IN
|8
|Mason
|0-0
|Mason
|OH
|9
|Rockford
|0-0
|Rockford
|MI
|10
|Notre Dame Academy
|0-0
|Park Hills
|KY
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Minooka
|0-0
|Minooka
|IL
|2
|Marian Catholic
|0-0
|Chicago Heights
|IL
|3
|Mother McAuley
|0-0
|Chicago
|IL
|4
|Lafayette
|0-0
|Wildwood
|MO
|5
|St. Joseph’s Academy
|0-0
|St. Louis
|MO
|6
|Marist
|0-0
|Chicago
|IL
|7
|Dike New Hartford
|0-0
|Dike
|IA
|8
|Catholic Memorial
|0-0
|Waukesha
|WI
|9
|Cedar Falls
|0-0
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|10
|Valley
|0-0
|West Des Moines
|IA
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Omaha Skutt Catholic
|0-0
|Omaha
|NE
|2
|Eagan
|0-0
|Eagan
|MN
|3
|Prior Lake
|0-0
|Prior Lake
|MN
|4
|Millard North
|0-0
|Millard
|NE
|5
|Harrisburg
|0-0
|Harrisburg
|SD
|6
|Lakeville North
|0-0
|Lakeville
|MN
|7
|Omaha Marian
|0-0
|Omaha
|NE
|8
|Century
|0-0
|Bismarck
|ND
|9
|Papillion South
|0-0
|Papillion
|NE
|10
|Champlin Park
|0-0
|Champlin
|MN
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Olathe Northwest
|0-0
|Olathe
|KS
|2
|Lewis-Palmer
|0-0
|Monument
|CO
|3
|Blue Valley West
|0-0
|Overland Park
|KS
|4
|Shawnee Heights
|0-0
|Tecumseh
|KS
|5
|Fossil Ridge
|0-0
|Fort Collins
|CO
|6
|Woods Cross
|0-0
|Wood Cross
|UT
|7
|La Cueva
|0-0
|Albuquerque
|NM
|8
|Niwot
|0-0
|Niwot
|CO
|9
|Free State
|0-0
|Lawrence
|KS
|10
|Natrona
|0-0
|Casper
|WY
REGION 9 (AK, NV, CA, AZ)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|0-0
|Santa Ana
|CA
|2
|Archbishop Mitty
|0-0
|San Jose
|CA
|3
|Corona del Sol
|0-0
|Tempe
|AZ
|4
|Xavier College Prep
|0-0
|Phoenix
|AZ
|5
|Marymount
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|CA
|6
|Santa Margarita
|0-0
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|CA
|7
|Torrey Pines
|0-0
|San Diego
|CA
|8
|Mira Costa
|0-0
|Manhattan Beach
|CA
|9
|Temecula Valley
|0-0
|Temecula
|CA
|10
|Bishop Gorman
|0-0
|Las Vegas
|NV
REGION 10 (HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Missoula Sentinel
|0-0
|Missoula
|MT
|2
|Lakeside
|0-0
|Seattle
|WA
|3
|Jesuit
|0-0
|Portland
|OR
|4
|Tumwater
|0-0
|Tumwater
|WA
|5
|Central Catholic
|0-0
|Portland
|OR
|6
|Billings Senior
|0-0
|Billings
|MT
|7
|Capitol
|0-0
|Helena
|MT
|8
|Auburn Riverside
|0-0
|Auburn
|WA
|9
|Archbishop Murphy
|0-0
|Everett
|WA
|10
|Diamond
|0-0
|Achorage
|AK