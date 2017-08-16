Super 25 Preseason Volleyball Rankings: Assumption (Ky.) opens at No. 1

Assumption (Louisville) will open the season ranked as the No. 1 team in USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Super 25 released Wednesday.

The Rockets finished 33-6 last season and this year’s roster has 10 players who have committed to play in college. That group includes seniors Alexis Triplett (Lipscomb), Kayla Kaiser (Georgia Tech), Payton Frederick (Western Kentucky) and Bella Bowman (George Washington); juniors Emma Monks (Michigan State) and Camille Nazor (Duke) and sophomore Rylee Rader (Ohio State).

Assumption finished No. 18 in last year’s Super 25 after losing in the regional finals to Louisville rival Sacred Heart. Sacred Heart is ranked No. 16 in this year’s Preseason Super 25. The two schools are scheduled to meet Aug. 30 and Sept. 23, but will likely see each other again in the postseason.

Hebron (Lewisville, Texas) is ranked No. 2 in the preseason and is coming off a second consecutive 6A state title. The team is led by linbero Annie Benbow, middle blocker Lauren Merrill and junior middle blocker Emma Clothier, a Florida State commit. Hebron opened its season last weekend and lost in the championship match of the Adidas John Turner Classic to Reagan (San Antonio). Reagan is ranked No. 10 in the preseason.

Skutt Catholic (Omaha), which finished No. 2 last season after winning a second consecutive state title and going undefeated, starts at No. 3. Skutt returns most of the team that went 44-0.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) checks in at No. 4 with a group led by UCLA commit Kelsey Campeau, USC commit Siena Secrist and West Virginia commit Abbie Cherin.

Minooka (Ill.) is ranked No. 5, coming off a state runner-up finish in 2016. Kansas State-bound Holly Bonde and Tennessee-bound Raquel Perinar are among a strong senior class.

Minooka begins a run of three Illinois schools as Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) is No. 6 and defending Super 25 national champion Mother McAuley (Chicago) is No. 7.

Yorktown (Ind.) comes in at No. 8. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose), the defending CIF Open Division champions in California, is ranked No. 9, followed by Reagan.