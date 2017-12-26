Mater Dei finishes as Super 25 champion while St. Francis, Chandler get bump with impressive GEICO Bowl Series wins

To no one’s surprise, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) finishes the season as the Super 25 champion for the first time since 1996.

RELATED: Final Super 25 football rankings

The Monarchs (15-0) wrapped up their season last week with a state championship win. There was some movement in the rankings, however, due to the Texas state championship and the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Phoenix.

Then-No. 11 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and then-No. 22 Chandler, Ariz., got considerable bumps because of impressive wins in the GEICO event.

RELATED: St. Frances dominates Bingham in GEICO series

SFA improved to 13-0 and climbed seven spots to No. 4 as quarterback Jalon Jones ran for two two and threw a touchdown pass in a 41-3 win Saturday vs. then-No 8 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah).

Chandler (13-2) rose eight spots to No. 7 as quarterback Jacob Conover threw for 341 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-20 win Saturday vs. Miami Northwestern (Miami).

RELATED: Chandler dismantles Miami Northwestern in GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

Allen, Texas, fell two spots to No. 5 despite winning the state 6A-I title on Saturday. The Eagles improved to 16-0 as running back Brock Sturges had 32 carries for 176 yards and three TDs in a 35-33 defeat of Lake Travis (Austin).

RELATED: Allen holds off Lake Travis for state title