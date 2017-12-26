Mater Dei finishes as Super 25 champion while St. Francis, Chandler get bump with impressive GEICO Bowl Series wins

By: Jim Halley, USA TODAY High School Sports | December 26, 2017
To no one’s surprise, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) finishes the season as the Super 25 champion for the first time since 1996.
The Monarchs (15-0) wrapped up their season last week with a state championship win. There was some movement in the rankings, however, due to the Texas state championship and the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Phoenix.
Then-No. 11 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and then-No. 22 Chandler, Ariz., got considerable bumps because of impressive wins in the GEICO event.
SFA improved to 13-0 and climbed seven spots to No. 4 as quarterback Jalon Jones ran for two two and threw a touchdown pass in a 41-3 win Saturday vs. then-No 8 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah).
Chandler (13-2) rose eight spots to No. 7 as quarterback Jacob Conover threw for 341 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-20 win Saturday vs. Miami Northwestern (Miami).
Allen, Texas, fell two spots to No. 5 despite winning the state 6A-I title on Saturday. The Eagles improved to 16-0 as running back Brock Sturges had 32 carries for 176 yards and three TDs in a 35-33 defeat of Lake Travis (Austin).
