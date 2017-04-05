Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings -- Week 2

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for baseball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific. Records reflect results through June 21.

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

1. Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (14-0)

2. St. Joseph, Montvale, N.J. (1-0)

3. New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (13-0)

4. Shenendehowa, Clifton Park, N.Y. (0-0)

5. Eastern, Vorhees Township, N.J. (2-0)

6. Seton Hall Prep, West Orange, N.J. (1-0)

7. Spring-Ford, Royersford, Pa. (4-0)

8. Hanover, Mechanicsville, Va., (5-1)

9. Archbishop Spalding, Severn, Md. (7-2)

10. North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (4-0)

South

South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

1. Archbishop McCarthy, Southwest Lakes, Fla. (15-1)

2. North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga. (21-1)

3. University, Fort Lauderdale (16-0)

4. Parkview, Lilburn, Ga. (19-3)

5. Monsignor Pace, Miami Gardens, Fla. (14-1)

6. Spring Hill, Columbia, Tenn. (20-0)

7. Oxford, Miss. (20-2)

8. Boiling Springs, Spartanburg, S.C. (17-2)

9. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (12-4)

10. Walton, Marietta, Ga. (18-4)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

1. Owasso, Okla. (19-0)

2. Shawnee, Okla. (17-0)

3. George Ranch, Richmond, Texas (21-1)

4. West Monroe, La. (22-2)

5. Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (16-1-1)

6. Van Buren, Ark. (13-1)

7. Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (9-1)

8. Mountain Range, Westminster, Colo. (6-0)

9. La Cueva, Albuquerque, N.M. (14-1)

10. Prosper, Texas (22-2-2)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

1. Orange Lutheran, Orange, Calif. (12-1)

2. Buchanan, Clovis, Calif (15-0)

3. Huntington Beach, Calif. (11-2)

4. South Hills, West Covina, Calif. (11-3)

5. Green Valley, Henderson, Nev. (13-1)

6. Rancho Bernardo, San Diego (12-1)

7. Eastlake, Chula Vista, Calif. (12-1)

8. Basha, Chandler, Ariz. (17-3-1)

9. Horizon, Scottsdale, Ariz. (16-2-1)

10. Harvard-Westlake, Studio City, Calif. (12-3-1)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

1. Jackson, Massillon, Ohio (3-0)

2. Trinity, Louisville (11-0)

3. Jefferson, Shenandoah Junction, W.Va. (7-1)

4. O’Fallon, Illinois (12-1)

5. Brother Rice, Chicago (4-4)

6. Millard South, Omaha, Neb. (10-1)

7. Carmel, Ind. (2-0)

8. Minnetonka, Minn. (0-0)

9. Mount Carmel, Chicago (6-1)

10. De La Salle, Warren, Mich. (0-0)