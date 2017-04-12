Super 25 Regional Baseball Rankings -- Week 3

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for baseball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific. Records reflect results through June 21.

Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

1. New Hanover, Wilmington, N.C. (22-0)

2. St. Joseph, Montvale, N.J. (4-0)

3. Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (15-1)

4. North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (7-0)

5. St. Mark’s, Wilmington, Del. (6-0)

6. Shenendehowa, Clifton Park, N.Y. (0-0)

7. Seton Hall Prep, West Orange, N.J. (5-0)

8. Hanover, Mechanicsville, Va., (6-1)

9. Archbishop Spalding, Severn, Md. (8-2)

10. Pope John Paul II, Royersford, Pa. (4-0)

South

South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

1. Archbishop McCarthy, Southwest Lakes, Fla. (17-1)

2. Spring Hill, Columbia, Tenn. (21-0)

3. Monsignor Pace, Miami Gardens, Fla. (17-1)

4. Parkview, Lilburn, Ga. (22-3)

5. North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga. (23-2)

6. University, Fort Lauderdale (18-1)

7. Oxford, Miss. (21-2)

8. Boiling Springs, Spartanburg, S.C. (17-2)

9. Walton, Marietta, Ga. (20-4)

10. West Orange, Winter Garden, Fla. (16-3)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

1. Shawnee, Okla. (25-0)

2. George Ranch, Richmond, Texas (22-1)

3. West Monroe, La. (26-2)

4. Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (18-1-1)

5. Owasso, Okla. (22-2)

6. Van Buren, Ark. (14-1)

7. Mountain Range, Westminster, Colo. (9-0)

8. La Cueva, Albuquerque, N.M. (16-1)

9. Lamar, Houston (20-2-1)

10. Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (11-2)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

1. Buchanan, Clovis, Calif (18-0)

2. Orange Lutheran, Orange, Calif. (12-4)

3. South Hills, West Covina, Calif. (13-3)

4. Huntington Beach, Calif. (13-3)

5. Basha, Chandler, Ariz. (19-3-1)

6. Rancho Bernardo, San Diego (14-2)

7. Eastlake, Chula Vista, Calif. (14-2)

8. Harvard-Westlake, Studio City, Calif. (13-3-1)

9. Notre Dame, Sherman Oaks, Calif. (13-3)

10. Puyallup, Wash. (11-2)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

1. Jackson, Massillon, Ohio (5-0)

2. Jefferson, Shenandoah Junction, W.Va. (13-1)

3. O’Fallon, Illinois (15-1)

4. Butler, Vandalia, Ohio (11-0)

5. Millard South, Omaha, Neb. (14-1)

6. Carmel, Ind. (2-0)

7. Mount Carmel, Chicago (9-1)

8. Trinity, Louisville (12-3-1)

9. Saline, Mich. (1-0)

10. Craig, Janesville, Wis. (2-0)