Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Computer Rankings: Week 19

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
1. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 8
2. Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.), 15
3. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 20
4. Archbishop Wood (Philadelphia), 24
5. St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 33
6. Rindge & Latin (Weston, Mass.), 47
7. Linden (N.J.), 59
8. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), 62
9. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), 65
10. Neumann-Goretti (N.Y.), 72
SOUTH
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 5
2. Montverde Academy (Fla.), 6
3. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 11
4. Memphis East (Tenn.), 14
5. Greensboro Day (N.C.), 23
6. Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 26
7. McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 29
8. Tift County (Tifton, Ga.), 38
9. Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 44
10. Miami Christian (Fla.), 48
MIDWEST
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota
1. Champlin Park (Minn.), 9
2. Apple Valley (Minn.), 12
3. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 13
4. Grands Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids, Mich.), 16
5. Evanston (Ill.), 25
6. Maple Grove (Minn.), 27
7. Simeon (Chicago), 28
8. Clarkston (Mich.), 32
9. Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.), 34
10. Jackson (Massillon, Ohio), 35
FRONTIER
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
1. Klein Forest (Houston), 17
2. Jonesboro (Ark.), 18
3. Skyline (Dallas), 21
4. Cy Falls (Houston), 30
5. Union (Tulsa, Okla.), 55
6. Bingham (South Jordan, Utah), 56
7. Houston Math, Science and Tech (Texas), 60
8. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah), 67
9. George Washington (Denver, Colo.), 77
10. Wagner (San Antonio, Texas), 79
PACIFIC
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska
1. Nathan Hale (Seattle), 1
2. Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 2
3. Chino Hills (Calif.), 3
4. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 4
5. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 7
6. Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 10
7. Damien (La Verne, Calif.), 19
8. Roosevelt (Coronda, Calif.), 22
9. Birmingham (Van Nuys, Calif.), 31
10. Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 36