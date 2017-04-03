Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: FINAL

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you the final Super 25 regional rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

East

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

1. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (31-2)

2. Patrick School, Hillside, N.J. (29-4)

3. Lincoln, Brooklyn, N.Y. (31-3)

4. Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (32-5)

5. Cambridge Rindge and Latin, Cambridge, Mass. (24-0)

6. Archbishop Wood, Warminster, Pa. (28-3)

7. Mount St. Joseph, Baltimore (36-4)

8. Perry Hall, Baltimore (26-2)

9. Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (23-4)

10. Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J. (30-2)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

1. Memphis East, Memphis (33-3)

2. Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. (26-5)

3. Oak Hill, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (39-5)

4. Greensboro Day, Greensboro, N.C. (34-4)

5. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (26-2)

6. Tift County, Tifton, Ga. (29-2)

7. Trinity Episcopal, Richmond, Va. (35-1)

8. Mae Jemison, Huntsville, Ala. (33-4)

9. Meridian, Miss. (30-2)

10. Dorman, Roebuck, S.C. (23-5)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

1. La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (29-1)

2. Jackson, Massillon, Ohio (28-2)

3. Clarkston, Mich. (27-1)

4. Bowling Green, Ky. (36-2)

5. Whitney Young, Chicago (27-5)

6. Webster Groves, Mo. (29-2)

7. Apple Valley, Minn. (30-2)

8. Ben Davis, Indianapolis (23-5)

9. Simeon, Chicago (29-3)

10. Moeller, Cincinnati (28-1)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

1. Jonesboro, Ark. (32-0)

2. Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant (24-5)

3. Cy Falls, Houston (35-3)

4. Edmond North, Edmond, Okla. (22-2)

5. Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (24-2)

6. Blue Valley Northwest, Overland Park, Kan. (21-3)

7. Skyline, Dallas (34-2)

8. Eaglecrest, Centennial, Colo. (24-4)

9. Volcano Vista, Albuquerque, N.M. (18-12)

10. Wagner, San Antonio (36-3)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

1. Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (33-3)

2. Nathan Hale, Seattle (29-0)

3. Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (31-2)

4. Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (27-1)

5. Chino Hills, Calif. (30-3)

6. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (33-3)

7. Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (27-3)

8. Jefferson, Portland, Ore. (27-1)

9. Kahuku, Hawaii (27-4)

10. Woodcreek, Roseville, Calif. (32-3)