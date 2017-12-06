Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 1

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (3-0)
- Hudson Catholic, Jersey City, N.J. (0-0)
- The Patrick School, Hillside, N.J. (0-0)
- Archbishop Molloy, Briarwood, N.Y. (0-0)
- DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (0-0)
- Long Island Lutheran, Brooksville, N.Y. (1-0)
- Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (0-0)
- Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (0-0)
- Neumann-Goretti, Philadelphia (0-0)
- Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (0-0)
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (5-0)
- Montverde (Fla.) Academy (5-0)
- Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (11-0)
- McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. (3-0)
- Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (0-0)
- Greensboro Day, Greensboro, N.C. (11-0)
- Cox Mill, Concord, N.C. (4-0)
- Norcross, Ga. (6-1)
- University, Davie, Fla. (4-0)
- Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (3-0)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Sunrise Christian, Bel Aire, Kan. (6-1)
- Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (4-0)
- Cy Falls, Houston (10-0)
- Rock Canyon, Colo. (3-0)
- Guyer, Denton, Texas (11-0)
- Putnam City North, Oklahoma City (2-0)
- Southwest Christian Academy, Little Rock, Ark. (4-0)
- Westlake, Austin, Texas (10-0)
- Broken Arrow, Okla. (0-0)
- Lee’s Summit West, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (0-0)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (10-1)
- Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, Napa, Calif. (9-2)
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (5-0)
- Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (4-0)
- Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (4-0)
- Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (3-0)
- Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Wash. (1-0)
- Clark, Las Vegas (1-0)
- Garfield, Seattle (1-0)
- Bishop O’Dowd, Oakland (2-0)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Huntington-St. Joseph Central Catholic Prep, Huntington, W.Va. (7-1)
- La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (6-1)
- Webster Groves, Mo. (0-0)
- Moeller, Cincinnati (1-0)
- Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Paul, Minn. (2-0)
- Vashon, St. Louis (3-0)
- Simeon, Chicago (1-0)
- Wayne, Huber Heights, Ohio (1-0)
- Morgan Park, Chicago (1-1)