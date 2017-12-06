Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 1

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, N.J. (3-0) Hudson Catholic, Jersey City, N.J. (0-0) The Patrick School, Hillside, N.J. (0-0) Archbishop Molloy, Briarwood, N.Y. (0-0) DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (0-0) Long Island Lutheran, Brooksville, N.Y. (1-0) Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (0-0) Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (0-0) Neumann-Goretti, Philadelphia (0-0) Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (0-0)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Memphis East, Memphis, Tenn. (5-0) Montverde (Fla.) Academy (5-0) Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (11-0) McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. (3-0) Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (0-0) Greensboro Day, Greensboro, N.C. (11-0) Cox Mill, Concord, N.C. (4-0) Norcross, Ga. (6-1) University, Davie, Fla. (4-0) Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (3-0)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Sunrise Christian, Bel Aire, Kan. (6-1) Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant, Utah (4-0) Cy Falls, Houston (10-0) Rock Canyon, Colo. (3-0) Guyer, Denton, Texas (11-0) Putnam City North, Oklahoma City (2-0) Southwest Christian Academy, Little Rock, Ark. (4-0) Westlake, Austin, Texas (10-0) Broken Arrow, Okla. (0-0) Lee’s Summit West, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (0-0)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Findlay Prep, Henderson, Nev. (10-1) Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, Napa, Calif. (9-2) Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (5-0) Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (4-0) Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (4-0) Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (3-0) Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Wash. (1-0) Clark, Las Vegas (1-0) Garfield, Seattle (1-0) Bishop O’Dowd, Oakland (2-0)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.