Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 14

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

1. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (26-2)

2. Patrick School, Hillside, N.J. (24-4)

3. Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (29-5)

4. Lincoln, Brooklyn, N.Y. (27-3)

5. Archbishop Wood, Warminster, Pa. (23-3)

6. Wise, Upper Marlboro, Md. (21-0)

7. Mount St. Joseph, Baltimore (33-3)

8. Cambridge Rindge and Latin, Cambridge, Mass. (20-0)

9. Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (22-3)

10. Linden, N.J. (23-4)

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

1. Memphis East, Memphis (29-3)

2. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (26-1)

3. Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. (25-4)

4. Oak Hill, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (37-4)

5. Norcross, Ga. (26-5)

6. Greensboro Day, Greensboro, N.C. (33-3)

7. Trinity Episcopal, Richmond, Va. (31-1)

8. Tift County, Tifton, Ga. (27-2)

9. Mae Jemison, Huntsville, Ala. (31-4)

10. Meridian, Miss. (28-2)

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

1. La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (26-1)

2. Moeller, Cincinnati (24-0)

3. Edwardsville, Ill. (28-1)

4. Simeon, Chicago (26-3)

5. Champlin Park, Champlin, Minn. (26-0)

6. Bowling Green, Ky. (30-2)

7. Bolingbrook, Ill. (25-1)

8. Grand Rapids Christian, Grand Rapids, Mich. (20-0)

9. North Central, Indianapolis (23-4)

10. Jackson, Massillon, Ohio (22-2)

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

1. Jonesboro, Ark. (31-0)

2. Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant (24-4)

3. Union, Tulsa (26-0)

4. Skyline, Dallas (34-1)

5. ThunderRidge, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (24-2)

6. Midwest City, Oklahoma City (23-3)

7. Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (24-3)

8. Wagner, San Antonio (35-2)

9. Blue Valley Northwest, Overland Park, Kansas (19-3)

10. Onate, Las Cruces, N.M. (23-5)

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska

1. Nathan Hale, Seattle (29-0)

2. Findlay Prep, Las Vegas (33-3)

3. Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (27-2)

4. Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (27-0)

5. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (31-2)

6. Chino Hills, Calif. (28-1)

7. Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (27-2)

8. Woodcreek, Roseville, Calif. (29-2)

9. Jefferson, Portland, Ore. (23-1)

10. Birmingham, Lake Balboa, Calif. (27-3)