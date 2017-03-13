Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 15

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

1. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (27-2)

2. Patrick School, Hillside, N.J. (27-4)

3. Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (32-5)

4. Lincoln, Brooklyn, N.Y. (29-3)

5. Archbishop Wood, Warminster, Pa. (25-3)

6. Perry Hall, Baltimore (26-2)

7. Cambridge Rindge and Latin, Cambridge, Mass. (22-0)

8. Linden, N.J. (26-4)

9. Mount St. Joseph, Baltimore (36-4)

10. Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (22-3)

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

1. Memphis East, Memphis (30-3)

2. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (26-1)

3. Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. (25-4)

4. Oak Hill, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (39-4)

5. Greensboro Day, Greensboro, N.C. (33-3)

6. Tift County, Tifton, Ga. (29-2)

7. Trinity Episcopal, Richmond, Va. (35-1)

8. Mae Jemison, Huntsville, Ala. (33-4)

9. Meridian, Miss. (30-2)

10. Dorman, Roebuck, S.C. (23-5)

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

1. La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (26-1)

2. Moeller, Cincinnati (25-0)

3. Edwardsville, Ill. (30-1)

4. Simeon, Chicago (28-3)

5. Champlin Park, Champlin, Minn. (28-0)

6. Bowling Green, Ky. (32-2)

7. Bolingbrook, Ill. (27-1)

8. Grand Rapids Christian, Grand Rapids, Mich. (23-0)

9. Jackson, Massillon, Ohio (23-2)

10. North, Fort Wayne, Ind. (24-2)

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

1. Jonesboro, Ark. (32-0)

2. Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant (24-4)

3. Cy Falls, Houston (35-3)

4. Edmond North, Edmond, Okla. (22-2)

5. Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (24-2)

6. Blue Valley Northwest, Overland Park, Kan. (21-3)

7. Skyline, Dallas (34-2)

8. Eaglecrest, Centennial, Colo. (24-4)

9. Volcano Vista, Albuquerque, N.M. (18-12)

10. Wagner, San Antonio (36-3)

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska

1. Nathan Hale, Seattle (29-0)

2. Findlay Prep, Las Vegas (33-3)

3. Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (28-2)

4. Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (27-0)

5. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (32-2)

6. Chino Hills, Calif. (30-2)

7. Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (27-3)

8. Jefferson, Portland, Ore. (27-1)

9. Woodcreek, Roseville, Calif. (30-2)

10. Kahuku, Hawaii (27-4)